Turkey’s ASFAT on track to deliver first Hisar OPV in 2024

ASFAT (Military Factory and Shipyard Management) has confirmed to Shephard that it was on track to deliver the first ship of Turkey’s indigenous Hisar-class OPV programme by 2024.

The Turkish state-owned company started construction of TCG Akhisar on 15 August 2021 as prime contractor of the programme, while the steel cut ceremony for the second vessel, TCG Kochisar, took place on 25 November 2022.

Both vessels were launched on 23 September 2023 and have been dry-docked at Istanbul Naval Shipyard for outfitting works. Despite being launched on the same day, Shephard understood there was a four-month gap in