HII awarded contract to build UUVs for US Navy Lionfish programme

The USN Lionfish contract has been placed with HII's Mission Technologies division and is administered by Naval Sea Systems Command and provides for the delivery and support of the USN’s next generation SUUVs, as well as afloat and auxiliary support equipment and engineering services.

The Lionfish system, based on HII’s Remus 300, is a portable, two-person SUUV with an open architecture design and capable of carrying a range of payload options. In early 2022, Remus 300 was chosen as the USN’s official programme of record for the next-generation SUUV.

The system builds on the company’s range of Remus platforms including Remus 100 and Remus 600 UUVs. Operators of the Remus 300 include New Zealand, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.

The Lionfish System was developed with the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit and the USN, incorporating feedback from multiple user groups to meet the needs of warfighters.

The selection of Remus 300 in March 2022 followed a two-year rapid prototyping effort involving multiple user evaluations and spiral developments to refine the design of the SUUV.