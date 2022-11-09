HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle
HII has unveiled a new UUV, the REMUS 620, which can stay on mission for up to 110 hours, carrying out mine countermeasure, hydrographic, ISR, electronic warfare or other work.
The new medium-class UUV builds on the design philosophy of the REMUS 300, which the US Navy recently selected as the programme of record for the Lionfish small UUV effort.
HII Mission Technologies' Unmanned Systems business group president Duane Fotheringham told reporters the system was the 'most capable medium-class vehicle' on the market today.
Key to its design is a modular, open-architecture design to facilitate integration of payloads and HII's Odyssey autonomy
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.
-
Mosquito remarks bite for RAF
The rip-roaring assessment of Project Mosquito was one of the most interesting takeaways from Mike Wigston's DSEI 2021 speech, but so short-lived was the programme that a physical demonstrator was never built.
-
UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities
Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.
-
BAE Systems reveals OMFV design and prototype proposal
BAE Systems is bidding for the US Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme with a brand-new, purpose-built product to increase the vehicle's flexibility and capability to adapt in the future.
-
Poland expands uncrewed fleet with US and Turkish UAVs
No modern army can be without modern drones, according to Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak.