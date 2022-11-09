HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle

HII has unveiled a new UUV, the REMUS 620, which can stay on mission for up to 110 hours, carrying out mine countermeasure, hydrographic, ISR, electronic warfare or other work.

The new medium-class UUV builds on the design philosophy of the REMUS 300, which the US Navy recently selected as the programme of record for the Lionfish small UUV effort.

HII Mission Technologies' Unmanned Systems business group president Duane Fotheringham told reporters the system was the 'most capable medium-class vehicle' on the market today.

Key to its design is a modular, open-architecture design to facilitate integration of payloads and HII's Odyssey autonomy