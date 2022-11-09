To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle

9th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HII's new REMUS 620 UUV has the same size and weight as in-service vehicles to ensure commonality. (Photo: HII)

Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).

HII has unveiled a new UUV, the REMUS 620, which can stay on mission for up to 110 hours, carrying out mine countermeasure, hydrographic, ISR, electronic warfare or other work.

The new medium-class UUV builds on the design philosophy of the REMUS 300, which the US Navy recently selected as the programme of record for the Lionfish small UUV effort.

HII Mission Technologies' Unmanned Systems business group president Duane Fotheringham told reporters the system was the 'most capable medium-class vehicle' on the market today.

Key to its design is a modular, open-architecture design to facilitate integration of payloads and HII's Odyssey autonomy

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

