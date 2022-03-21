Dutch Navy turns to Lionfish

The Royal Netherlands Navy has selected Leonardo’s Lionfish family of systems to equip its Holland-class OPVs, Johan De Witt LPD, Karel Doorman support ship, and planned Den Helder-class Combat Support Ship.

The ships will be equipped with the Lionfish Top variant, one of three 12.7mm systems within the Lionfish family of remote-controlled naval turrets.

Lionfish Top utilises a cooled IR sensor integrating the company’s Mini Colibrì optics. The system can also incorporate an uncooled sensor.

Along with other Lionfish variants, the system can self-calculate firing solutions and engage fast-moving threats.

According to Leonardo, the system is particularly effective against close threats.

The Lionfish Top selection builds on the relationship between the Royal Netherlands Navy and Leonardo, with the prior previously selecting the company’s OTO 127/64 LW Vulcano systems for its De Zeven Provinciën-class frigates.