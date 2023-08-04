Boeing completes Orca large UUV trials and moves to next stage

Boeing has recently completed the integration of a 10.4m payload section of its Orca extra-large uncrewed undersea vehicle (XLUUV) built under a DARPA contract and is now preparing to go back out to sea for further trials with the payload section.

The integrated version is approximately 26m long and weighs over 73,000kg. The team will continue testing this version to include an at-sea demonstration for the DARPA Hunter programme.

In July last year, Boeing received an $8.51 million contract modification from DARPA for Option 3 of the Hunter Phase 2 programme taking the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36.83