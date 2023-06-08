To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German and Indian shipbuilders vie for Project 75I submarine contract

8th June 2023 - 02:04 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This is the first-of-class INS Shishumar, one of four Type 209 submarines still operated by India. (Photo: IN)

Another twist has occurred in India's tortuous pathway to obtaining six AIP-equipped submarines, as Germany seeks pole position.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has signed an MoU with Mazagon Dock Limited regarding their willingness to supply the Indian Navy (IN) with six Indian-manufactured Project 75I submarines.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai on 7 June, in the presence of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who was in India for a state visit at the time.

Under the terms of the MoU, TKMS is responsible for engineering, design and consultancy support, whereas Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) would perform construction and deliver six air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines.

The IN operates four Type 209 submarines purchased from TKMS, and industry sources have

