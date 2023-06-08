German and Indian shipbuilders vie for Project 75I submarine contract
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has signed an MoU with Mazagon Dock Limited regarding their willingness to supply the Indian Navy (IN) with six Indian-manufactured Project 75I submarines.
The MoU was signed in Mumbai on 7 June, in the presence of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who was in India for a state visit at the time.
Under the terms of the MoU, TKMS is responsible for engineering, design and consultancy support, whereas Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) would perform construction and deliver six air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines.
The IN operates four Type 209 submarines purchased from TKMS, and industry sources have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Contenders for Malaysia’s LMS Batch 2 tender emerge at LIMA 2023
Apart from making progress with its troubled LCS programme, the priority for Malaysia's navy right now is the next three Littoral Mission Ships.
-
Romania quietly joins European Patrol Corvette effort
Romania has joined the effort to develop a future surface ship under the PESCO European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project.
-
Light frigates set to replace Taiwan’s ageing Knox class
Taiwan is pursuing an indigenous construction programme of 12 light frigates to replace six Chi Yang-/Knox-class frigates.