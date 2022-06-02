Where to now for India’s P75I submarine programme?
The Indian Navy (IN) is seeking six Indian-manufactured Project 75I submarines that employ air-independent propulsion (AIP). However, this estimated INR430 billion ($5.6 billion) effort has devolved into a shambles, with no company lodging a response to an RfP issued in July 2021.
Essentially, the wording of the RfP had reduced possible contenders down to only two, despite five foreign shipbuilders being shortlisted to respond.
The document specified that a ‘sea-proven’ fuel cell AIP was to be fitted in the P75I boats. Only ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) in Germany and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea could hypothetically
