General Dynamics Electric Boat supports US-UK strategic weapon programme

General Dynamics Electric Boat has obtained a $313.95 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command to continue work on a joint strategic weapon programme with the UK RN.

The deal covers the production of additional kits for the UK Strategic Weapon Support System and ‘submarine industrial base development and expansion’ as part of the integrated enterprise plan supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2029.

The contract modification also covers the broader nuclear shipbuilding enterprise including Virginia-class submarines and the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford under the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act, the DoD revealed on 18 May.

From a UK perspective, the kits to be manufactured by Electric Boat will support the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles carried by Vanguard-class submarines.

Between eight and 12 Trident II D5s will also arm the four future Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines.