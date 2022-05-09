Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine programme progresses with new contracts

Are hypersonics the answer to the Royal Navy's lethality debate?
Lethality was a key topic during the First Sea Lord's Sea Power Conference, with UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey saying he wanted to see the RN lead the way in the field.
The UK has awarded contracts worth more than £2 billion ($2.47 billion) for BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce to kick off the third phase of the Dreadnought future submarine nuclear deterrent programme.
Delivery Phase 3 (DP3) is the most critical stage of the Dreadnought programme to date. It will see the first-of-four SSBNs, HMS Dreadnought, exit the shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness to begin sea trials.
The four Dreadnought submarines will eventually replace the UK RN’s fleet of four Vanguard-class SSBNs to maintain the Continuous At Sea Deterrent (CASD).
BAE Systems said DP3 would also allow learning from this phase to be applied
Attacks by Ukrainian Baykar Bayraktar TB2 UAVs on Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea could mark the first successful neutralisation of naval vessels by an uncrewed system.
Both of the Swedish Navy's Gävle-class corvettes are scheduled to have completed mid-life upgrades (MLUs) and returned to service this year.
Progress on the support ship Jacques Chevallier marks an important milestone for France's FLOTLOG programme and paves the way for future collaboration on the country's future aircraft carrier.
France's Naval Group will not be participating in India's P75I submarine tender, opening the spectre of the MoD having to go back to square one.