Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine programme progresses with new contracts

The UK has awarded contracts worth more than £2 billion ($2.47 billion) for BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce to kick off the third phase of the Dreadnought future submarine nuclear deterrent programme.

Delivery Phase 3 (DP3) is the most critical stage of the Dreadnought programme to date. It will see the first-of-four SSBNs, HMS Dreadnought, exit the shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness to begin sea trials.

The four Dreadnought submarines will eventually replace the UK RN’s fleet of four Vanguard-class SSBNs to maintain the Continuous At Sea Deterrent (CASD).

