Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine programme progresses with new contracts

9th May 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Concept image of the future Dreadnought-class submarines. (Image: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

HMS Dreadnought is scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s as the first of a new generation of SSBNs for the RN.

The UK has awarded contracts worth more than £2 billion ($2.47 billion) for BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce to kick off the third phase of the Dreadnought future submarine nuclear deterrent programme.

Delivery Phase 3 (DP3) is the most critical stage of the Dreadnought programme to date. It will see the first-of-four SSBNs, HMS Dreadnought, exit the shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness to begin sea trials.

The four Dreadnought submarines will eventually replace the UK RN’s fleet of four Vanguard-class SSBNs to maintain the Continuous At Sea Deterrent (CASD).

BAE Systems said DP3 would also allow learning from this phase to be applied

