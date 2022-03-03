HII completes first planned incremental availability for USS Gerald R. Ford

Singapore’s Formidables to undergo midlife upgrade
With the oldest ship now 15 years old, Singapore's frigates are due for an extensive upgrade to be conducted by ST Engineering.
On 1 March, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced its Newport News Shipbuilding division had completed the first planned incremental availability (PIA) for the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
The PIA involved six months of modernisation and maintenance work to ensure the carrier has the most ‘current’ upgrades ahead of its planned maiden deployment this year.
PIA began in September 2021 following full ship shock trials and a post-delivery testing and trials period.
Three further Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, the future USS John F. Kennedy, Enterprise, and Doris Miller, are currently under construction and Newport News Shipbuilding.
The shipyard is also conducting mid-life refuelling complex overhauls on two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USS George Washington and John C. Stennis, – giving the ships another 25 years of service.
The Ukrainian Parliament ratified an agreement for naval projects in late January.
New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.
The U212 NFS programme will be a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’, says OCCAR.
The UK RN will upgrade its Type 45 destroyers to provide a ballistic missile defence capability while detailing plans for the ship's replacements to feature counter-hypersonic equipment.
Turkey appears to favour implementing a clause in the Montreux Convention that could limit Russian Navy movements in the Black Sea against Ukraine – the practical advantages for Kyiv would be marginal but it would score a diplomatic and political victory.