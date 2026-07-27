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How the Belgium-Netherlands MCM programme is reshaping naval mine warfare

27th July 2026 - 08:56 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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HNLS Vlissingen during her sea trials in 2025. (Photo: Naval Group)

As the Belgian-Dutch replacement mine countermeasure programme progresses, it is becoming clear that motherships will be integral to future MCM operations. Seven years on from the programme’s inception, the impact of its forward-looking approach can be seen through the procurement strategies of its Western allies today.

In 2019, Belgium and the Netherlands joined forces to cooperate on the procurement of 12 Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) to replace both countries’ ageing Tripartite-class MCMVs. Shephard’s Defence Insight shows that the two nations ordered six vessels each, using the same design, for a total contract value of almost US$2 billion. The contract was awarded to a joint French-led consortium between Naval Group and Belgium Naval Robotics, with the construction of the vessels split between the Piriou and Kership Shipyards in France and the Giurgiu Shipyard in Romania.

As both nations already operated a common design in the Tripartite-class

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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