How the Belgium-Netherlands MCM programme is reshaping naval mine warfare
In 2019, Belgium and the Netherlands joined forces to cooperate on the procurement of 12 Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) to replace both countries’ ageing Tripartite-class MCMVs. Shephard’s Defence Insight shows that the two nations ordered six vessels each, using the same design, for a total contract value of almost US$2 billion. The contract was awarded to a joint French-led consortium between Naval Group and Belgium Naval Robotics, with the construction of the vessels split between the Piriou and Kership Shipyards in France and the Giurgiu Shipyard in Romania.
As both nations already operated a common design in the Tripartite-class
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Baltic naval priorities shift towards mine warfare and versatile platforms
Baltic states are investing in mine warfare, uncrewed systems and multirole platforms as major warship purchases remain scarce, industry sources indicate.
-
India’s mine countermeasure drive triggers rush of new partnerships
Parallel procurement pathways for crewed mine countermeasure vessels and uncrewed systems underline a shift towards next-generation mine warfare for the Indian Navy.
-
Finland’s naval sector eyes growth opportunities in NATO era
Finland’s naval industrial base is expanding as NATO membership, Baltic Sea security concerns and proximity to Russia push shipbuilders and equipment makers to capture new roles.
-
Force renewal in the Royal Canadian Navy opens long-term opportunities for suppliers
Canada's ambitious naval modernisation plans are creating major maritime procurement opportunities, with future programmes also promising long-term work for domestic and international shipbuilders.
-
The unanswered design question at the heart of India’s P75I submarine programme
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is edging toward an India submarine deal, but an unverified claim of a radically new hull design – at odds with the proven lineage it has marketed to Canada – has yet to be resolved.