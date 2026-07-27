How the Belgium-Netherlands MCM programme is reshaping naval mine warfare

In 2019, Belgium and the Netherlands joined forces to cooperate on the procurement of 12 Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) to replace both countries’ ageing Tripartite-class MCMVs. Shephard’s Defence Insight shows that the two nations ordered six vessels each, using the same design, for a total contract value of almost US$2 billion. The contract was awarded to a joint French-led consortium between Naval Group and Belgium Naval Robotics, with the construction of the vessels split between the Piriou and Kership Shipyards in France and the Giurgiu Shipyard in Romania.

As both nations already operated a common design in the Tripartite-class