Fincantieri and Navantia forge closer ties

Spain addresses future submarine rescue requirement
Navantia will deliver a new submarine rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy by mid-2025.
Fincantieri of Italy and Spanish shipbuilder Navantia have agreed an MoU to strengthen their relationship and boost collaboration in the naval and maritime sectors.
Both companies are assessing future opportunities for the Spanish and Italian navies, including joint projects, participation in future destroyer development, and other naval platforms.
A Fincantieri spokesperson told Shephard that the future DDX destroyer for the Italian Navy was one of the options on the table for collaboration.
The DDX programme covers the development of two next-generation ships that will replace the existing pair of Durand de la Penne-class guided-missile destroyers from 2028.
Initial details suggest …
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum. SEA and Kaycom established …
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.