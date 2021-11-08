Fincantieri and Navantia forge closer ties

Fincantieri of Italy and Spanish shipbuilder Navantia have agreed an MoU to strengthen their relationship and boost collaboration in the naval and maritime sectors.

Both companies are assessing future opportunities for the Spanish and Italian navies, including joint projects, participation in future destroyer development, and other naval platforms.

A Fincantieri spokesperson told Shephard that the future DDX destroyer for the Italian Navy was one of the options on the table for collaboration.

The DDX programme covers the development of two next-generation ships that will replace the existing pair of Durand de la Penne-class guided-missile destroyers from 2028.

Initial details suggest …