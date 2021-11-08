To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Fincantieri and Navantia forge closer ties

8th November 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Navantia and Fincantieri are already collaborating on the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project. (Photo: Navantia)

Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.

Fincantieri of Italy and Spanish shipbuilder Navantia have agreed an MoU to strengthen their relationship and boost collaboration in the naval and maritime sectors.

Both companies are assessing future opportunities for the Spanish and Italian navies, including joint projects, participation in future destroyer development, and other naval platforms.

A Fincantieri spokesperson told Shephard that the future DDX destroyer for the Italian Navy was one of the options on the table for collaboration.

The DDX programme covers the development of two next-generation ships that will replace the existing pair of Durand de la Penne-class guided-missile destroyers from 2028.

Initial details suggest …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users