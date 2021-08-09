Three companies in the running for Poland’s Miecznik programme

HII awarded $273 million USN maintenance contract
HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.
Poland has down-selected designs from Babcock and Navantia for its Miecznik frigate programme.
On 6 August, Shephard reported ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems had also been shortlisted for the programme.
UK shipbuilder Babcock is offering its Arrowhead 140 design, known in the UK as the future Inspiration-class Type 31.
The Navantia offer is based on the F100 frigate in service with the Spanish Navy and successfully exported to Norway and Australia.
Navantia's F-100 based design. (Photo: Navantia)
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is offering Poland the Meko A-300 PL, as reported by Shephard.
Poland ultimately aims to procure three multi-purpose frigates under Project Miecznik. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the value of the procurement at between $1.8 to $2.3 billion.
Poland seeks to build the three frigates at the local PGZ shipyard in Gdynia through a technology transfer programme.
The three companies will now compete in a viability phase, proposing a design further adjusted to requirements set by the Polish MoD’s armaments inspectorate.
A final decision on the design contractor is due in 2022.
