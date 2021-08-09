Three companies in the running for Poland’s Miecznik programme

Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design. (Photo: Babcock.)

Poland will choose between designs from Navantia, Babcock and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2022.

Poland has down-selected designs from Babcock and Navantia for its Miecznik frigate programme.

On 6 August, Shephard reported ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems had also been shortlisted for the programme.

UK shipbuilder Babcock is offering its Arrowhead 140 design, known in the UK as the future Inspiration-class Type 31.

The Navantia offer is based on the F100 frigate in service with the Spanish Navy and successfully exported to Norway and Australia.

Navantia's F-100 based design. (Photo: Navantia)

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is offering Poland the Meko A-300 PL, as reported by Shephard.

Poland ultimately aims to procure three multi-purpose frigates under Project Miecznik. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the value of the procurement at between $1.8 to $2.3 billion.

Poland seeks to build the three frigates at the local PGZ shipyard in Gdynia through a technology transfer programme.

The three companies will now compete in a viability phase, proposing a design further adjusted to requirements set by the Polish MoD’s armaments inspectorate.

A final decision on the design contractor is due in 2022.