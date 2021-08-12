Italian defence budget funds future destroyer development

UK tests robot survey boat
During trials, the Otter Pro robot boat surveyed a 7,000m2 area in just 40min.
The latest Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP) multi-year defence planning document from the Italian MoD sheds some interesting light on naval procurement plans until 2023.
In all, the DPP detailed 85 new armed forces programmes to begin in the 2021-2023 timeframe, plus 155 projects already underway.
Italy counts DDX as one of seven flagship programmes over the period that will enjoy guaranteed funding. The previous DDP (for 2020-2022) launched a de-risking study for the development of two DDX destroyers.
The future destroyers will replace the two Durand de la Penne-class destroyers from 2028. Shephard Defence Insight notes that initial configuration details suggest ...
The UK RN is scoping out options for its next surface-to-surface guided weapons system but it has yet to move forward with plans for an interim Harpoon anti-ship missile replacement.
The USN conducts shock trials of new ship designs to ensure that vessels meet mission requirements and withstand battle conditions.
Joint procurement of anti-ship missiles has fallen flat, but a recent demonstration illustrates how keen Estonia is to overhaul its coastal defence systems.
HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.
Solution from Californian companies blends unmanned naval and aerial capabilities