Fincantieri delivers first corvette for Qatar

Rolls-Royce opens USN support facility
Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on 28 October delivered the first of four corvettes for Qatar.
The vessel (Al Zubarah) was delivered during a restricted ceremony due to COVID-19. The event was attended by Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Chief of Staff Gen Salem Hamad Al Nabit, Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Commander Staff Maj Gen (Sea) Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, and Italian representatives.
The highly flexible corvettes are 107m long and powered by a combined diesel and diesel propulsion system to produce a top speed of 28kt.
The corvettes can carry rigid hull inflatable boats, embarked via a side crane and extreme stern ramp.
The flight deck and hangar facilities on the Qatari vessels can accommodate the NH90 helicopter.
The second ship (Damsah) was launched in February 2021, and the third, Al Khor, in October.
The fourth and final corvette, Sumaysimah, was also laid down in February.
Delivery of the further three vessels is expected in 2022 and 2023.
Kongsberg will supply more missiles for Norwegian surface ships and extend the lifespan of the existing Norwegian NSM arsenal.
Leonardo will provide dual-function naval radars for installation on four Lithuanian Navy patrol vessels.
Specialising in uncrewed systems, Task Force 59 is the first of its kind within the USN — it completed its first integration exercise in October, just six weeks after it was set up by NAVCENT.
US Navy demonstrates confidence in Cobra King radar system with new operations and maintenance services contract.
The inertial navigation system has already been demonstrated during a first sea trial on a military vessel.