Fincantieri delivers first corvette for Qatar

Al Zubarah is the first of four corvettes for Qatar. (Photo: USN)

Fincantieri has received a major contract from Qatar that included the four corvettes and other vessels in 2016.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on 28 October delivered the first of four corvettes for Qatar.

The vessel (Al Zubarah) was delivered during a restricted ceremony due to COVID-19. The event was attended by Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Chief of Staff Gen Salem Hamad Al Nabit, Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Commander Staff Maj Gen (Sea) Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, and Italian representatives.

The highly flexible corvettes are 107m long and powered by a combined diesel and diesel propulsion system to produce a top speed of 28kt.

The corvettes can carry rigid hull inflatable boats, embarked via a side crane and extreme stern ramp.

The flight deck and hangar facilities on the Qatari vessels can accommodate the NH90 helicopter.

The second ship (Damsah) was launched in February 2021, and the third, Al Khor, in October.

The fourth and final corvette, Sumaysimah, was also laid down in February.

Delivery of the further three vessels is expected in 2022 and 2023.