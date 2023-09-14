DSEI 2023: Exail in advanced negotiations with Australia for mine countermeasure capabilities
By contrast with Exail's existing clients for UMIS (Belgium and the Netherlands) Australia is opting for a modular version of the system which is compatible with most of types of ships or can be used from onshore.
The UMIS system, displayed at DSEI 2023, consists of several types of uncrewed vehicles, including AUVs, USVs, UAVs and mine identification and destruction systems (MIDS).
According to a company representative, in the first stage of an MCM operation the Inspector 125 USV performs initial mapping of the mine-contaminated sea zones of sea, along with an A-18-M or A9-M AUV (the latter being a light man-portable version).
Related Articles
Exail enlists Australian firm for MCM technology inputs
First Belgian-Dutch rMCM vessel launched
Australian navy receives final Bluebottle USV
Later, a Seascan AUV will scan the area for detailed identification and mapping of the mines. Using this information, the operator on the mothership or ashore can deploy single-use K-STER AUVs to hard-kill the mines.
Control over the operation is provided via a container-based integrated C3 centre, which uses Umisoft software. Depending on the customer, the system can be operated by line of sight or further away if the USV has a SATCOM terminal installed.
According to the representative, the upcoming contract will include full production of the system in Australia, as well as development of a modular version of UMIS.
In 2019, the Belgian and Netherlands navies awarded a contract to the Belgium Naval & Robotics (BNR) consortium, consisting of Naval Group and ECA (now known as Exail). This agreement involves provision of a total of 12 vessels, with six allocated to each nation, as well as approximately 100 drones designed exclusively for stand-off MCM operations at sea.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.
-
DSEI 2023: First Azalea satellite cluster set for launch in early 2025
The first four multi-sensor Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites forming the first cluster of Azalea will be launched in early 2025 as part of a BAE Systems effort to demonstrate capability to the UK government and other potential customers.
-
DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services
Aeralis and Babcock France have teamed up to explore flexible aircraft service offerings for training and operational roles using the former company's modular jet design.
-
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.
-
DSEI 2023: BMT reveals refined design for UK Fleet Solid Support Ship
Team Resolute member BMT has revealed full details of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship design, with a focus on sustainability, multi-mission adaptability and future-proofing.