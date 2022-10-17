Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz launches new naval electronic support solution

Rohde & Schwarz launched a new electronic support solution ahead of the Euronaval conference and exhibition in Paris on 18-21 October, with customers already secured.

The new solution offers a fully automatic approach to processing radar and communication signals for an all-in-one situational awareness and self-protection capability.

Rohde & Schwarz ELINT/RESM VP Michael Niewöhner said: ‘Protecting naval vessels against threats, preserving a navy’s unlimited access to sea, air, and land, and monitoring national waters, harbours and critical infrastructure, it is imperative to contribute to situational awareness with assets at sea,

‘This is achieved by surveilling the sea and littoral waters, identifying