To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz launches new naval electronic support solution

Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz launches new naval electronic support solution

17th October 2022 - 08:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Rohde & Schwarz has launched a new naval electronic support solution ahead of Euronaval in Paris. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

Undisclosed customers are already in place for an electronic support solution from Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz launched a new electronic support solution ahead of the Euronaval conference and exhibition in Paris on 18-21 October, with customers already secured.

The new solution offers a fully automatic approach to processing radar and communication signals for an all-in-one situational awareness and self-protection capability.

Rohde & Schwarz ELINT/RESM VP Michael Niewöhner said: ‘Protecting naval vessels against threats, preserving a navy’s unlimited access to sea, air, and land, and monitoring national waters, harbours and critical infrastructure, it is imperative to contribute to situational awareness with assets at sea,

‘This is achieved by surveilling the sea and littoral waters, identifying

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us