Euronaval 2022: Rafael details mission modularised C-Dome offering

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is offering a modular version of its C-Dome naval air defence system to export customers, which could give fleet auxiliaries, amphibious ships, OPVs and other vessels advanced protection from aerial threats.

The modularised version of C-Dome, the naval version of Iron Dome, can be integrated with a ship’s existing radar and C2 equipment to run a modular launcher or with a modularised C2 and radar mast facility.

The current format is designed around ISO containers, with a single 20ft container capable of carrying two ten interceptor vertical launch units.

The new export-oriented configuration stems from Rafael’s