DSEI 2021: Babcock secures first Arrowhead 140 export

DSEI 2021: Raytheon, Atlas Elektronik to demonstrate minehunting capability to RN
The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area.
Babcock has secured the first export contract for the Arrowhead 140 frigate design, known in the UK as the Inspiration-class Type 31, under a design license agreement with Indonesia.
The deal marks a significant success for the export-oriented frigate design and comes two years after the UK RN chose Arrowhead 140 for its Type 31 programme at DSEI in 2019.
The design will allow PT PAL Indonesia (Persero), a state-owned shipbuilder, to locally build two Arrowhead 140 frigates modified to meet Indonesian Navy requirements.
Babcock CEO and PAL CEO Kaharuddin Djenod signed the agreement on 16 September onboard RN Duke-class ...
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.
Nuclear-powered submarines were once never seriously considered by the Australian government, but the strategic environment and troubles with Naval Group have convinced Canberra to change tack.
The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
