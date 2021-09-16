DSEI 2021: Babcock secures first Arrowhead 140 export

Babcock has secured the first export contract for the Arrowhead 140 frigate design, known in the UK as the Inspiration-class Type 31, under a design license agreement with Indonesia.

The deal marks a significant success for the export-oriented frigate design and comes two years after the UK RN chose Arrowhead 140 for its Type 31 programme at DSEI in 2019.

The design will allow PT PAL Indonesia (Persero), a state-owned shipbuilder, to locally build two Arrowhead 140 frigates modified to meet Indonesian Navy requirements.

Babcock CEO and PAL CEO Kaharuddin Djenod signed the agreement on 16 September onboard RN Duke-class ...