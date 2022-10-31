Danish firm opens doors to more modular ship design
Denmark’s Odense Maritime Technology (OMT) and Systematic have joined forces to form a new venture, Cubedin, to pioneer and promote modular shipbuilding approaches.
The duo are utilising their experience in vessels and software to champion a more flexible way of designing and building ships that can better keep track of threats by integrating SH Defence’s Cube system modules.
OMT provides expertise on optimal payload positioning within ships for containerised capabilities and Systematic the software needed to easily integrate different systems.
Cubedin’s offering includes physical and software solutions to allow the plug and play of modules which would give navies the
Germany fires shipboard laser weapon for the first time
Navies across the globe are looking to lasers to help defend their ships from aerial threats, and Germany is no exception.
HII to build new America-class Amphibious Assault Ship for US Navy
HII has already built two America-class LHAs, USS America (LHA 6) and USS Tripoli (LHA 7), with a third, USS Bougainville (LHA 8) under construction.
Curtiss-Wright supplies encrypted data storage for small UUV
Low-weight subsystems, like that provided by Curtiss-Wright, help extend the mission endurance of UUVs.
Euronaval 2022: SH Defence’s Cube offers increased options for naval modularity
Designed to give ships the ability to quickly and easily re-role, the Cube system from Denmark’s SH Defence uses ISO format frames and a skidding system allowing vessels to embark and disembark capabilities as needed.