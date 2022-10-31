Danish firm opens doors to more modular ship design

Denmark’s Odense Maritime Technology (OMT) and Systematic have joined forces to form a new venture, Cubedin, to pioneer and promote modular shipbuilding approaches.

The duo are utilising their experience in vessels and software to champion a more flexible way of designing and building ships that can better keep track of threats by integrating SH Defence’s Cube system modules.

OMT provides expertise on optimal payload positioning within ships for containerised capabilities and Systematic the software needed to easily integrate different systems.

Cubedin’s offering includes physical and software solutions to allow the plug and play of modules which would give navies the