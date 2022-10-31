To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Danish firm opens doors to more modular ship design

31st October 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Cubedin model would see more vessels designed as mother ships able to embark and disembark capabilities for different missions as needed. (Photo: Cubedin)

The Cubedin joint venture can trace its roots to the Stanflex concept introduced by the Royal Danish Navy in the late 1980s.

Denmark’s Odense Maritime Technology (OMT) and Systematic have joined forces to form a new venture, Cubedin, to pioneer and promote modular shipbuilding approaches.

The duo are utilising their experience in vessels and software to champion a more flexible way of designing and building ships that can better keep track of threats by integrating SH Defence’s Cube system modules.

OMT provides expertise on optimal payload positioning within ships for containerised capabilities and Systematic the software needed to easily integrate different systems.

Cubedin’s offering includes physical and software solutions to allow the plug and play of modules which would give navies the

