Buy more subs, urges Norwegian Defence Chief

7th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of the Type 212CD submarine. (Photo: TKMS)

The Norwegian Chief of Defence has recommended the Scandinavian country procure more submarines in a report to the government about the future shape of its armed forces.

Chief of Defence, Gen Eirik Kristoffersen, said Norway should procure six rather than four Type 212CD submarines, which he urged should take higher priority than procuring an increased number of new frigates.

In the report, Kristoffersen wrote: 'An increased number of submarines will double the operational availability.

'Submarines are difficult to detect in submerged state, and in the short and medium term, no technology has been identified that will challenge this.

'This strengthening will increase the armed forces' ability to deny an adversary freedom of operation and increase the ability to combat an adversary's maritime forces.'

Norway is currently procuring

