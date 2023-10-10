Brazil’s nuclear-powered submarine project reaches new milestone

Last week, the ICN and the Brazilian Navy held the Cutting Ceremony of the 1st plate of the qualification section of the Conventionally Armed Nuclear-Powered Submarine (SCPN) Álvaro Alberto, whose name honours Admiral Árvaro Alberto, one of the first scholars in the field of nuclear energy in Brazil.

The cut represents a historic milestone in the constructive process of the PROSUB project’s main goal, the nuclear-powered submarine.

‘This milestone is a source of great pride for me and for all ICN employees,’ said Renaud Poyet, director president of the ICN.

‘The construction of the Qualification Section precedes the construction of the first section, which could effectively be part of the submarine’s resistant hull: A step that will raise our technology to the level of countries such as France, the US, China, England and Russia,' Poyet added.

‘And the Brazilian Navy, in command of this modern means, will have all the conditions to protect the vast Brazilian coast. I am very happy to be part of this day together with all those responsible for achieving this great achievement.’

The Álvaro Alberto is expected to be commissioned in 2034. It has been reported that the SSN will cost $2.4 billion.

Following the successful delivery of the four Riachuelo-class SSKs, which are due to all enter service between 2022 and 2025, the construction of the fifth submarine under the PROSUB project is expected to begin and is due to be launched in 2031.

The PROSUB programme will see Brazil develop and domestically build four diesel-electric submarines and a nuclear-powered submarine.