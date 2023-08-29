Embraer and Brazilian Army successfully complete testing of M200 Vigilante radar

The testing included the deployment of M200 Vigilante medium-range air surveillance and EW radar applications using a KC-390 aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The radar operation was carried out at Júlio Belém Airport, located in Parintins, in mid-2023. The Parintins City Hall, Júlio Belém Airport, and Viracopos International Airport also supported the initiative.

The location was chosen due to the Parintins Folkloric Festival, an event that causes a significant increase in air traffic in the region. Thousands of visitors accessed the city this year through Júlio Belém Airport, resulting in more than 800 landings and take-offs in one week.

The M200 Vigilante radar was transported for the first time on a KC-390, on a three-hour journey between Campinas, in São Paulo state, and the city located in the Amazon rainforest.

The sensor continuously monitored air traffic within a 200km range of the airport, working together with CINDACTA IV flight controllers. CINDACTA IV is the FAB agency responsible for flight monitoring in the northern region of the country.

Using advanced processing techniques, the M200 can identify and track positions and trajectories, as well as classify targets. It has an integrated power generation system, which guarantees operation autonomy for up to 48 hours and ease of transport by land and air platforms.