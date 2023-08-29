Embraer and Brazilian Army successfully complete testing of M200 Vigilante radar
The testing included the deployment of M200 Vigilante medium-range air surveillance and EW radar applications using a KC-390 aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).
The radar operation was carried out at Júlio Belém Airport, located in Parintins, in mid-2023. The Parintins City Hall, Júlio Belém Airport, and Viracopos International Airport also supported the initiative.
The location was chosen due to the Parintins Folkloric Festival, an event that causes a significant increase in air traffic in the region. Thousands of visitors accessed the city this year through Júlio Belém Airport, resulting in more than 800 landings and take-offs in one week.
The M200 Vigilante radar was transported for the first time on a KC-390, on a three-hour journey between Campinas, in São Paulo state, and the city located in the Amazon rainforest.
The sensor continuously monitored air traffic within a 200km range of the airport, working together with CINDACTA IV flight controllers. CINDACTA IV is the FAB agency responsible for flight monitoring in the northern region of the country.
Using advanced processing techniques, the M200 can identify and track positions and trajectories, as well as classify targets. It has an integrated power generation system, which guarantees operation autonomy for up to 48 hours and ease of transport by land and air platforms.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
RTX to create mobile ad hoc networks under $6.6 million contract with DoD
RTX's BBN division will lead the development of Opportunistic eXtemporarY 5G Encrypted Network (OXYGEN), enabling forward-deployed service members to communicate directly using 5G technology without complex infrastructures.
-
US Army awards MAG Aerospace and L3Harris contract for enhanced ISR aircraft
The US Army has selected MAG Aerospace and L3Harris to deliver two enhanced ISR aircraft for the Army’s Theater-Level, High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR-Radar (ATHENA-R) programme, providing high-altitude intelligence capabilities to meet global requirements.
-
US awards $1.5 billion in deals for Transport Layer satellites
The US Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin contracts to build and operate the Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) - Beta satellite constellation which will provide global communications access and encrypted connectivity.
-
BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology
BAE Systems has secured a $14 million contract from DARPA to develop technology for smaller, more efficient signal processing on military platforms.
-
Collins Aerospace awarded contract for BLoS satellite communications pod
Collins Aerospace has been awarded a $36 million contract to develop and demonstrate a platform-agnostic BLoS satellite communications pod for the USAF Research Laboratory (USAFRL).