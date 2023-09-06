How Brazil will invest over $10 billion in new defence programmes

The Brazilian government disclosed in August its plans to invest BRL 52.8 billion ($10.6 billion) in new military capabilities. As part of the Growth Acceleration Plan (PAC), the country intends to invest $5.6 billion (BRL 27.8 billion) in defence until 2026 and another $5 billion (BRL 25 billion) after that.

The funds will cover procurement and development programmes of the three armed forces and the MoD's Military Staff (see table below).

This spending will be on the acquisition of combat vehicles, aircraft and helicopters as well as building warships and submarines in addition to modernisation of legacy systems.

A press release issued by the