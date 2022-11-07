Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes

November’s Indo Defence 2022 exhibition in Jakarta saw a spate of announcements and MoUs relating to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).

ADSB, for example, a subsidiary of Edge Group in the UAE, signed an MoU with Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL on 2 November to strengthen cooperation and leverage capabilities in terms of interceptors, landing craft and RHIBs for the TNI-AL and Indonesia’s coast guard.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, commented: ‘Our cooperation with PT PAL clearly strengthens our investment in Indonesia and the global export success of our world-class vessels… We are very pleased to be working with PT PAL,