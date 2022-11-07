To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes

7th November 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Leonardo announced a contract for Marlin 40 naval guns for two classes of vessel for the Indonesian Navy. (Photo: Leonardo)

Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.

November’s Indo Defence 2022 exhibition in Jakarta saw a spate of announcements and MoUs relating to the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).

ADSB, for example, a subsidiary of Edge Group in the UAE, signed an MoU with Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL on 2 November to strengthen cooperation and leverage capabilities in terms of interceptors, landing craft and RHIBs for the TNI-AL and Indonesia’s coast guard.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, commented: ‘Our cooperation with PT PAL clearly strengthens our investment in Indonesia and the global export success of our world-class vessels… We are very pleased to be working with PT PAL,

