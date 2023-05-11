To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Scathing report criticises management of Australian Hunter-class frigate programme

Scathing report criticises management of Australian Hunter-class frigate programme

11th May 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Hunter class will be an extremely capable warship, but few major Australian procurement projects start smoothly. (Image: RAN)

The fate of the Hunter-class frigate programme rests with a naval review due later this year, but in the meantime, a new auditor's report exposes numerous project management failings.

On 10 May, the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) released a 114-page report containing sharp criticism of how the Department of Defence has managed the Hunter-class frigate programme.

While the ANAO said Defence’s management has been ‘partly effective’, it criticised the organisation. ‘Defence’s procurement process and related advisory processes lacked a value for money focus, and key records, including the rationale for the procurement approach, were not retained.’

Key findings related to the cost of the programme and schedule delays. In July 2020, Project Sea 5000 Phase 1 for nine frigates was valued at A$45.6 billion ($31.5 billion). ‘Contract

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us