Scathing report criticises management of Australian Hunter-class frigate programme
On 10 May, the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) released a 114-page report containing sharp criticism of how the Department of Defence has managed the Hunter-class frigate programme.
While the ANAO said Defence’s management has been ‘partly effective’, it criticised the organisation. ‘Defence’s procurement process and related advisory processes lacked a value for money focus, and key records, including the rationale for the procurement approach, were not retained.’
Key findings related to the cost of the programme and schedule delays. In July 2020, Project Sea 5000 Phase 1 for nine frigates was valued at A$45.6 billion ($31.5 billion). ‘Contract
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.
-
SOF Week 2023: JFD ready to hand over first Shadow Seal tactical diving vehicle
JFD's first production Shadow Seal semi-submersible tactical diving vehicle is due to be handed over to US partner Blue Tide Marine as the company seeks to demonstrate it to potential customers in the Americas.