Scathing report criticises management of Australian Hunter-class frigate programme

On 10 May, the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) released a 114-page report containing sharp criticism of how the Department of Defence has managed the Hunter-class frigate programme.

While the ANAO said Defence’s management has been ‘partly effective’, it criticised the organisation. ‘Defence’s procurement process and related advisory processes lacked a value for money focus, and key records, including the rationale for the procurement approach, were not retained.’

Key findings related to the cost of the programme and schedule delays. In July 2020, Project Sea 5000 Phase 1 for nine frigates was valued at A$45.6 billion ($31.5 billion). ‘Contract