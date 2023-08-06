USMC experiments with Mission Master UGVs in Australia

The USMC continues to explore the use of uncrewed technologies, including UGVs, as it seeks to support dismounted troops and adapt to new strategic realities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory commenced tests with two Mission Master SP vehicles around six months ago under the Robotics and Autonomy Experimentation programme.

Rheinmetall supplied the vehicles, and company representatives from three countries – Australia, Canada and the US – were in Australia to trial the UGVs as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.

Chris Haag, Director of Business Development at American Rheinmetall Vehicles, told Shephard that the aim