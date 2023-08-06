To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC experiments with Mission Master UGVs in Australia

6th August 2023 - 23:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Midge Point

The USMC took two Mission Master SP UGVs to Australia for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, and here the CASEVAC variant follows a convoy. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The USMC trialled Mission Master UGVs during the recent Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Australia.

The USMC continues to explore the use of uncrewed technologies, including UGVs, as it seeks to support dismounted troops and adapt to new strategic realities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory commenced tests with two Mission Master SP vehicles around six months ago under the Robotics and Autonomy Experimentation programme.

Rheinmetall supplied the vehicles, and company representatives from three countries – Australia, Canada and the US – were in Australia to trial the UGVs as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.

Chris Haag, Director of Business Development at American Rheinmetall Vehicles, told Shephard that the aim

