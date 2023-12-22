US Army to use virtual reality to train combat medics
The need to have healthcare professionals prepared for deployment in battlefield conditions has been pushing the US Army towards investing in virtual reality (VR) tools. The branch has been working with the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) to develop a medical VR solution to train combat medics in gunshot and blast trauma surgical techniques.
Named OPUS-C: The Battle Trauma Engine (OPUS-C BTE), the system applies real-world data and reports from the medical literature to simulate casualties. It has been designed to realistically replicate behaviours for firearms and explosives, as well as behind protective armour traumas.
The solution can be used in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Rheinmetall and Airbus deliver another A400 sim to Germany
The A400M Atlas Cargo Hold Part Task Trainer will allow Germany cargo crewmembers, paratroopers and ground personnel to train in a realistic environment.
-
Australia dives deep with $2 billion AUKUS submarine training investment
The US has given the green light to a potential contract with Australia aimed at bolstering the AUKUS trilateral agreement by enhancing Royal Australian Navy training.
-
US Army to increase soldiers' AI use with new app
Game-If-AI uses artificial intelligence and gamification techniques to train skills and competencies to build, interact with or manage systems.
-
An inter-connected and cyber-resilient enterprise system
Modernizing training with fair-fight commonality at the highest fidelity for enhanced mission rehearsal.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: VirTra debuts integration of VBS4 into its simulators
VirTra has unveiled the integration of VBS4 and BlueIG into its simulator systems with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of its technology for military training.