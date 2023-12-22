To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army to use virtual reality to train combat medics

22nd December 2023 - 09:33 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The tool can be used in medical and combat simulations. (Photo: US Army)

The service is working with USC ICT to develop the OPUS-C BTE medical VR solution to train healthcare professionals in gunshot and blast trauma surgical techniques.

The need to have healthcare professionals prepared for deployment in battlefield conditions has been pushing the US Army towards investing in virtual reality (VR) tools. The branch has been working with the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) to develop a medical VR solution to train combat medics in gunshot and blast trauma surgical techniques.

Named OPUS-C: The Battle Trauma Engine (OPUS-C BTE), the system applies real-world data and reports from the medical literature to simulate casualties. It has been designed to realistically replicate behaviours for firearms and explosives, as well as behind protective armour traumas.

The solution can be used in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us