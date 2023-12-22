US Army to use virtual reality to train combat medics

The need to have healthcare professionals prepared for deployment in battlefield conditions has been pushing the US Army towards investing in virtual reality (VR) tools. The branch has been working with the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) to develop a medical VR solution to train combat medics in gunshot and blast trauma surgical techniques.

Named OPUS-C: The Battle Trauma Engine (OPUS-C BTE), the system applies real-world data and reports from the medical literature to simulate casualties. It has been designed to realistically replicate behaviours for firearms and explosives, as well as behind protective armour traumas.

The solution can be used in