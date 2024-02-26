Aging infrastructure is endangering US military’s capacity to innovate

The Pentagon could face serious challenges in developing and accessing cutting-edge solutions due to infrastructural issues at its facilities.

Despite planning to invest more than US$5.5 billion in innovation over FY2024, the House Armed Services Committee Democratic representative John Garamendi (California) highlighted during a recent hearing that laboratory issues were “certainly a major part of the [department’s facilities] problem”.

The DoD and its services currently operate more than 50 laboratories and testing centres across 22 US states. Some of those units have been located in more than 60-year-old buildings and installations which have not been properly maintained over the