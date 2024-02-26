To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Aging infrastructure is endangering US military’s capacity to innovate

26th February 2024 - 16:24 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Inspection of aircraft bolts in a lab at Goldwater Air National Guard Base. (Photo: US Air Force)

The US’s ability to prepare for future conflicts had been placed at risk with many Pentagon laboratories and testing centres being housed in poorly maintained and aging structures.

The Pentagon could face serious challenges in developing and accessing cutting-edge solutions due to infrastructural issues at its facilities.

Despite planning to invest more than US$5.5 billion in innovation over FY2024, the House Armed Services Committee Democratic representative John Garamendi (California) highlighted during a recent hearing that laboratory issues were “certainly a major part of the [department’s facilities] problem”.

The DoD and its services currently operate more than 50 laboratories and testing centres across 22 US states. Some of those units have been located in more than 60-year-old buildings and installations which have not been properly maintained over the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us