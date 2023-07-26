US DoD announces additional weapons and support for Ukraine

Ukraine is to receive more Patriot surface-to-air missiles as well additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more Stryker APCs, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets and over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

The US DoD announced the additional $400 million in assistance to the country in its war against Russia on 25 July and this marks the 43rd drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories since August 2021.

As well as rockets, missiles and Strykers, the US will supply Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 120mm and 60mm mortar rounds, TOW missiles, Javelin and other anti-armour systems and rockets, and Black Hornet UAS.

Related Articles

US details new $2.6 billion package of support for Ukraine

Poland secretly sent Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, reports

More Black Hornet UAVs bound for Ukraine as part of Norway order

Tactical air navigation systems, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearance and night vision devices and thermal imagery systems will also be provided.

This is only the latest in tens of billions of dollars in weapons and materiel the US has committed to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in early 2022.

In December last year alone the US promised $1.85 billion in support, a commitment which included one Patriot air defence battery and munitions, HIMARS ammunition, Cougar MRAPs and a host of ammunition and other equipment as well as JDAM.