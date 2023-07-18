More Black Hornet UAVs bound for Ukraine as part of Norway order
Norway will supply Ukraine defence forces with 1,000 Black Hornet 3 nano-UAS through a contract with Teledyne FLIR Defense announced on 17 July.
The deal follows Norway’s donation of 300 systems to Ukraine forces in August 2022 through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.
The order from Norway’s Ministry of Defence includes spare parts, maintenance and training for Ukrainian operators and instructors.
Shephard Defence Insight lists unit cost as $21,753.
With a weight of 32gm, the Black Hornet 3 system includes two sensors, a controller and a display.
The Black Hornet system is in service with more than 40 countries, and the US Army alone has placed orders worth more than $140 million as part of its Soldier Borne Sensor programme. In total more than 14,000 systems have been delivered worldwide.
Norway was the first operator of the Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System (VRS), based on an adaption of the UAS.
Black Hornet VRS enables the warfighter to maintain situational awareness, threat detection and surveillance for battle damage assessment, pre-deployment, route and point reconnaissance and targeting information without the need for warfighters to exit a vehicle.
