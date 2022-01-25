US CATV approaches end of test phase

Advanced sight adds punch to Carl-Gustaf M4
The new AFCD TI is designed to ensure a high first-round hit probability against stationary and moving targets.
The US Army intends to field high-performance vehicles to be deployed in cold, mountainous and alpine environments. With this goal in mind, it continues to make progress on its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme and is approaching the end of the testing phase.
A spokesperson for the US Army Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) confirmed to Shephard that the trials with the two competitors (the BAE Systems Beowulf and the Oshkosh Defense/ ST Engineering Bronco 3) will be concluded by the end of this month.
The CATV is planned to replace the Small
Future Atlet-based vehicles could be fitted with a wide range of special equipment and armaments.
Single-use Spike SR will join Spike LR in the Estonian military equipment inventory.
Heavy fire-support Boxers for Germany will include Protector RS4 and new mission module
Startup company aims to demonstrate Vegvisir situational awareness system for armoured vehicles at Eurosatory in June.
MilDef is providing communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.