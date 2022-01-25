US CATV approaches end of test phase

The US Army intends to field high-performance vehicles to be deployed in cold, mountainous and alpine environments. With this goal in mind, it continues to make progress on its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme and is approaching the end of the testing phase.

A spokesperson for the US Army Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) confirmed to Shephard that the trials with the two competitors (the BAE Systems Beowulf and the Oshkosh Defense/ ST Engineering Bronco 3) will be concluded by the end of this month.

The CATV is planned to replace the Small