After almost six months of hand-to-mouth funding via Continuing Resolutions (CRs), the US military can now make more certain progress with procurement and development programmes, after President Joe Biden signed the FY2022 federal government funding bill on 15 March.

It includes $728.5 billion for the DoD, which means an increase of $32.5 billion above 2021. A total of $144.9 billion is allocated to procure ground vehicles, aircraft, ships, munitions and other equipment. This amount is $12.4 billion higher than the budget request and $8.4 billion more than the DoD procurement budget for FY2021.

For the USN, it assigned $26.7 billion to purchase two Arleigh Burke