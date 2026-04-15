US Army to procure next-gen remote sensing capabilities to boost battlefield mobility
The US Army will start acquiring the next generation of remote sensing capabilities in May. The service is seeking commercial, radar, image, video, satellite and/or airborne assets and tools to automate the detection and classification of mines, minefields and other manoeuvre obstacles.
The service plans to award multiple contracts of up to three years ranging from US$100,000 to $4 million for the procurement of “cutting-edge” command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and technologies to support tactical mobility and breaching operations.
“We are interested in the incorporation of metadata from other systems and statistical analysis of alarms into the
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