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US Army to procure next-gen remote sensing capabilities to boost battlefield mobility

15th April 2026 - 11:26 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Soldiers breach an anti-tank ditch with an M9 Armoured Combat Earthmover. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army Materiel Command is seeking solutions that can automatically detect and classify natural or man-made obstacles preventing the manoeuvrability of land vehicles.

The US Army will start acquiring the next generation of remote sensing capabilities in May. The service is seeking commercial, radar, image, video, satellite and/or airborne assets and tools to automate the detection and classification of mines, minefields and other manoeuvre obstacles.

The service plans to award multiple contracts of up to three years ranging from US$100,000 to $4 million for the procurement of “cutting-edge” command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and technologies to support tactical mobility and breaching operations.

“We are interested in the incorporation of metadata from other systems and statistical analysis of alarms into the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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