To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army Aviation targets increased UAS and CUAS capabilities

13th September 2024 - 10:36 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

An MQ-9 Reaper drone preparing for takeoff at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, earlier this year. (Photo: US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher)

Despite claiming there was no need for a drone corps, Army Aviation remains ready to address UAS and CUAS warfighter requirements, as it focuses on adaptability and rapid deployment across all levels of warfare.

Senior US Army Aviation commanders have called for its evolving focus on integrating unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) into their operations to increase without creating a drone corps or investing in “20-year programmes”.

The importance of UAS and CUAS for combat operations was discussed by the commanders at day-long conference themed “Decisive in the Air-Ground-Littoral” and organised by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) earlier this month in Washington DC. The gathering, which included the vice-chief of the Army and representatives from several US Army Aviation units and centres, focused on the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us