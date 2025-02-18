Ukraine leads the way on battlefield use of directed energy weapons

Ukraine’s uncrewed systems forces commander Vadym Sukharevskyi has revealed that laser-based directed energy weapons (DEWs) have been used against Russian targets. The battlefield deployment of the technology comes as a ground-breaking development.

In the Ukraine war, Iranian-supplied Shahed drones have frequently been used by Russia to destroy Kyiv's defences. That has led Ukraine to test out its own homemade DEW named Tryzub, or Trident.

Tryzub creates a powerful beam of energy that can pinpoint small moving targets, such as drones, alongside missiles and rockets.

Laser DEWs can engage targets at the speed of light (in an atmosphere), and the beams can