US Army orders more than 200 Bradley A4 IFVs for $440 million

BAE Systems will build more than 200 additional Bradley M2A4 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the US Army under a US$440 million contract.

The order is part of an effort to replace older variants delivered to Ukraine with the improved vehicles being provided to US Army’s Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) formation. Since Russia’s invasion, the US has provided 300 Bradley vehicles to Ukraine and four Bradley Fire Support Team vehicles.

The M2A4 has substantial commonality with the design older versions to reduce logistics support required but features digitised electronics for improved situational awareness, network connectivity and communication within the ABCT.

The M2A4 has an uprated suspension and more powerful engine which enables it to cope with the increased weight of additional upgrades and provides sufficient electrical power for new subsystems such as an active protection system to be installed on the vehicle.

The contract is latest deal for the type handed to BAE Systems with the most recent being a $78 million order to upgrade additional Bradley IFVs to the latest M2A4 configuration for the US Army signed in January this year. That deal took the total delivery order value to more than $750 million.

In September last year, a contract was awarded for the production of 115 Bradley M2A4s for $274 million which followed a $190 million contract the previous month.

