BAE Systems takes $78 million deal to upgrade more US Army Bradley IFVs
BAE Systems has received a US$78 million order to upgrade additional Bradley IFVs to the latest M2A4 configuration for the US Army and brings the total delivery order value to more than US$750 million.
The A4 variant features the latest digitised electronics for improved situational awareness, network connectivity and communication within the Armored Brigade Combat Team.
The A4 upgrade has an uprated suspension and more powerful engine which enables it to cope with the increased weight of additional upgrades and provides sufficient electrical power for new subsystems such as an active protection system (APS) to be installed on the vehicle.
The US Army has considered installing the Iron Fist-Light Decoupled (IF-LD) APS and conducted an evaluation of the system to meet its Modular Active Vehicle Protection System programme.
Initial power supply problems with IF-LD were solved but funding for inclusion in the M2A4 programme has not been provided at this stage.
Over the life of the Bradley programme, there have been several survivability upgrades, including installation of underbelly protection and the Bradley Urban Survivability Kits (BUSK), further enhancing the safety of one of the most survivable vehicles in the fleet.
In June 2022 BAE systems was awarded a $266.9 million contract for 159 Bradley A4s, meaning the most recent contract is likely to be for approximately 47 vehicles.
More from Land Warfare
-
Pakistan conducts test launch of Fatah-ll guided rocket system
Pakistan's indigenous Guided Multi-barrel Launched Rocket System Fatah-II could provide the country with a significant leap in its missile capabilities, enabling precision strikes at distances ranging from 250km to 400km.
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Romanian air defence artillery systems
Romania is one of several countries near Ukraine and Russia which have recently signed contracts for improved air defence equipment alongside Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
-
US Army explores sending ground robots underwater for logistics supply
The US Army is conducting research with commercially available solutions to assess their performance carrying diverse types of payloads.
-
Lithuania joins Sweden in plan to purchase air defence system
Lithuania has signed an agreement to join Sweden’s short-range air-defence procurement and discussed Sweden’s future involvement in operations when the Nordic country joins NATO and possible demining operations in Ukraine.