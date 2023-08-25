BAE Systems to supply more Bradley IFVs under $190 million contract with US Army
The award includes more than 70 M2A4 IFV and M7A4 fire support team vehicles. This award follows the Early Order Material awards in August and November 2022. Continued upgrades to the A4 from the M2A2 Operation Desert Storm – Situational Awareness (ODS-SA) variant is part of the army’s combat vehicle modernisation strategy to ensure force readiness of the ABCT.
The first Bradley A4 was handed over to the army in June 2020, a delay on the planned handover date of February 2020.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the US Army originally envisaged upgrading 1,860 Bradleys to A4 standard, sufficient to equip 15 ABCTs. However, current plans call for only five brigades to be equipped with Bradley A4s, one of which will be deployed to support the European Defence Initiative and an order has been placed for 491 vehicles.
Related Articles
US Army orders more Bradley A4s
US Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the way to Ukraine
In the longer term, older Bradley M2 IFVs which are not upgraded to A4 could gradually start retiring from 2030 onwards depending on the progress of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition, now dubbed XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.
The M2A2 standard is also finding new life with other customers with Croatia having ordered vehicles and Ukraine also receiving the type.
More from Land Warfare
-
Russia claims to have developed AI-based aiming system for kamikaze drone
The designer of the Gadfly FPV kamikaze drone claims to have integrated an AI-based aiming system that uses a neural network to identify targets.
-
US Army orders 135 heavy dump trucks from Mack Defense
Mack Defense has won an order for 135 additional M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) for the US Army with the vehicles largely conducting construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets, such as airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools
-
Lockheed Martin validates designs for Next Generation Interceptor
The next US missile defence interceptor has made continued progress toward production and fielding.
-
UK awards £89 million contract to BAE Systems to enhance battlefield communications
The UK MoD has awarded an £89 million ($113 million) contract to BAE Systems to develop the deployable tactical wide area network (WAN) known as Trinity to provide highly secure battlefield internet capabilities.
-
Elbit Systems wins $55 million contract for Netherlands' counter-UAS solution
Elbit Systems has won a $55 million contract to provide the Netherlands with multi-layered ReDrone C-UAS systems, featuring radar, signal intelligence and electro-optical capabilities. Deliveries will be completed by 2027.