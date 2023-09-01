BAE wins more contracts to upgrade Bradleys and build Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles
The two contracts were announced on 31 August and will see production of 115 Bradleys for $274 million and a $797 million contract to continue production of AMPVs, likely to be for more than 280 vehicles.
The Bradley award follows a $190 million contract on 23 August bringing the total contract value to $464 million.
This latest contract upgrades the M2A2 Operation Desert Storm – Situational Awareness (ODS-SA) variant first fielded in 2011, to the newer A4 standard and this work is expected to be completed by January 2026.
The Bradley A4 features the latest digitised electronics for optimum situational awareness, network connectivity, and communication within the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and has enhanced mobility and survivability.
The AMPV deal is expected to be fulfilled before March 2027 and is part of a requirement from the US Army for a platform to replace ageing M113 APCs in service with its ABCTs. With additional options the potential total contract amount is $1.6 billion and initiates full-rate production of the platform.
The AMPV design is derived from the hull of the Bradley, of which as many as 2,000 are available in US Army depots. As part of their conversion into AMPVs, these hulls will be reconditioned and modified to increase their internal volume and improve resistance to mine blasts.
If the programme is exercised to its full extent, 2,897 AMPVs will be procured in five different variants by the US Army.
