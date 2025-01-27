US Army orders 103 Mack Defense trucks
The US Army has ordered another 103 Mack Defense M917A3 HDTs, in addition to 446 ordered under a US$296 million contract which allowed for up to 683 trucks.
For this new order, 74 HDTs will be purchased from the presidential budget, and 29 by the National Guard.
This truck is based on the Mack Granite model and features an all-wheel-drive 8x8 configuration.
Related Articles
Armoured M917A3 trucks begin production vehicle tests with US Army
US Army orders more 144 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks
An armoured cab was also engineered, utilising the comfort features and amenities of a commercial truck, while adding force protection to help keep occupants safe in hostile environments.
Mack Defense engineers increased the suspension’s ride height to create a heavy dump truck capable of meeting the payload and mobility requirements set by the US Army HDT programme, according to the company.
The M917A3s are powered by 13-litre Mack MP8 engines, delivering 440hp and 1,660lb.-ft. of torque.
Both vehicle types are made at the Mack Experience Center (MEC) in Allentown, where production began in Q1 2021 following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated HDT production line at the facility.
More from Land Warfare
-
Hungary to start fielding KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle
The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) will provide a step change for the Hungarian Army and will replace Russian supplied BTR-80 8x8 series wheeled armoured personnel carriers (APC). The Lynx will take on both IFV and APC roles as it is a step change in firepower and provides a much higher level of protection.
-
Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year
The Ajax armed reconnaissance vehicle (ARV) and joint fires observer vehicle (FOV) will soon enter operational use with the British Army after many years of delay.
-
Franco-German company formed to develop and build new Main Ground Combat System
The Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) is a Franco-German armament programme designed to replace the Leopard 2 and Leclerc main battle tanks with a cross-platform combat system by 2040.
-
Aselsan has started producing Akkor active protection system for Altay tank
Akkor is an active protection system (APS) developed by Aselsan, equipped with both hard- and soft-kill functionalities. It provides protection against antitank missiles and rockets for armoured vehicles and is designed for Turkey’s Leopard and Altay tanks.
-
Fering Pioneer X moves towards production
The Pioneer X long-range vehicle has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3,500kg, of which 1,850kg is payload and the lightweight carbon chassis can be fitted with various top modules to suit requirements. In addition, there is the potential for a 6x6 version with increased volume and payload.
-
NP Aerospace brings life to Jankel as others eye it as Land Mobility Programme partner
NP Aerospace took over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets.