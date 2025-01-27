US Army orders 103 Mack Defense trucks

The US Army has ordered another 103 Mack Defense M917A3 HDTs, in addition to 446 ordered under a US$296 million contract which allowed for up to 683 trucks.

For this new order, 74 HDTs will be purchased from the presidential budget, and 29 by the National Guard.

This truck is based on the Mack Granite model and features an all-wheel-drive 8x8 configuration.

An armoured cab was also engineered, utilising the comfort features and amenities of a commercial truck, while adding force protection to help keep occupants safe in hostile environments.

Mack Defense engineers increased the suspension’s ride height to create a heavy dump truck capable of meeting the payload and mobility requirements set by the US Army HDT programme, according to the company.

The M917A3s are powered by 13-litre Mack MP8 engines, delivering 440hp and 1,660lb.-ft. of torque.

Both vehicle types are made at the Mack Experience Center (MEC) in Allentown, where production began in Q1 2021 following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated HDT production line at the facility.