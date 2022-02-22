TenCate hardens Heavy Dump Truck with armoured cab

M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks. (Photo: Mack Defense)

TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system.

The M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) now features an armoured cab from TenCate Advanced Armor USA, as the first deliverable under a partnership between the two companies.

‘TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system that protects occupants against threats in hostile environments,’ Mack Defense announced on 22 February.

The force protection development programme for the M917A3 HDT included armour solution design, blast modelling and live-fire testing.

Customisable protection kits to allow the force protection solution to be tailored to the threat environment and user requirements.

Mack Defense stated that other vehicles in its range are set to be similarly equipped.

TenCate has experience in working with passive armour solutions, blast protection and active blast mitigation. It fully integrated the commercial Mack Granite dash and electronics, providing a common operator environment with the non-armoured M917A3 HDT.

The M917A3 is based on the commercial Granite chassis, of which Mack Defense manufactures approximately 15,000 units every year.