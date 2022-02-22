TenCate hardens Heavy Dump Truck with armoured cab

Australia eyes up laser target designators
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
The M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) now features an armoured cab from TenCate Advanced Armor USA, as the first deliverable under a partnership between the two companies.
‘TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system that protects occupants against threats in hostile environments,’ Mack Defense announced on 22 February.
The force protection development programme for the M917A3 HDT included armour solution design, blast modelling and live-fire testing.
Customisable protection kits to allow the force protection solution to be tailored to the threat environment and user requirements.
Mack Defense stated that other vehicles in its range are set to be similarly equipped.
TenCate has experience in working with passive armour solutions, blast protection and active blast mitigation. It fully integrated the commercial Mack Granite dash and electronics, providing a common operator environment with the non-armoured M917A3 HDT.
The M917A3 is based on the commercial Granite chassis, of which Mack Defense manufactures approximately 15,000 units every year.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.