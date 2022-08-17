US Army orders more 144 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Mack Defense announced on 16 August that the US Army has placed an additional order for 144 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs).

The HDTs are operated by engineering units in construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets, such as airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools.

Based on the commercially available Mack Granite model, the vehicles in the latest order are part of the firm-fixed price $296 million contract to be fulfilled over seven years that the US Army awarded to Mack Defense in 2018.

Under this agreement, the service previously had ordered 155 HDTs equipped with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other ruggedised features.

The US Army received the first M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck in September 2021. Production of the HDTs at the Mack Experience Center began in Q1 2021, following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated HDT production line at the facility.