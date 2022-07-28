To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission

US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission

28th July 2022 - 09:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

3040 MXTM propulsion solution. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

The US Army has selected Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission to equip its Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle.

The US Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle will feature the 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission.

Announcing the news on 27 July, manufacturer Allison Transmission stated that the work will deliver approximately $250 million in revenue.

Designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, the 3040 MXTM will provide propulsion, steering and braking functions for MPF systems.

The 3040 MX can also accommodate future control platform evolutions, enabling advancements in vehicle performance over its life cycle.

Part of the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) modernisation project, MPF is a US Army programme to acquire 504 light tanks armed with a 105mm gun.

Under this effort, in June, the service awarded General Dynamics Land Systems an initial production contract for up to 96 MPF combat vehicles.

Allison will also provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the US Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype vehicle.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us