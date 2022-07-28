US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission

The US Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle will feature the 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission.

Announcing the news on 27 July, manufacturer Allison Transmission stated that the work will deliver approximately $250 million in revenue.

Designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, the 3040 MXTM will provide propulsion, steering and braking functions for MPF systems.

The 3040 MX can also accommodate future control platform evolutions, enabling advancements in vehicle performance over its life cycle.

Part of the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) modernisation project, MPF is a US Army programme to acquire 504 light tanks armed with a 105mm gun.

Under this effort, in June, the service awarded General Dynamics Land Systems an initial production contract for up to 96 MPF combat vehicles.

Allison will also provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the US Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype vehicle.