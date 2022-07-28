US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission
The US Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle will feature the 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission.
Announcing the news on 27 July, manufacturer Allison Transmission stated that the work will deliver approximately $250 million in revenue.
Designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, the 3040 MXTM will provide propulsion, steering and braking functions for MPF systems.
The 3040 MX can also accommodate future control platform evolutions, enabling advancements in vehicle performance over its life cycle.
Part of the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) modernisation project, MPF is a US Army programme to acquire 504 light tanks armed with a 105mm gun.
Under this effort, in June, the service awarded General Dynamics Land Systems an initial production contract for up to 96 MPF combat vehicles.
Allison will also provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the US Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype vehicle.
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army places major artillery fuze order
The US Army has placed an order worth more than $533 million for the M782 Multi-Option Artillery Fuze.
-
Northrop Grumman gains more JCREW work
NAVSEA is exercising options for spares and engineering services for C-IED technology.
-
Roketsan delivers Sungur MANPADS to Turkish Armed Forces
Featuring an IR seeker head, Sungur MANPAD can engage UAVs, jets and helicopters.
-
British Army acquires system to protect troops against remotely-triggered bombs
A Leonardo-led team will provide the British Army with new equipment that scans the airwaves for remote control signals that are attempting to detonate an explosive device and jams the transmissions.
-
Modernised small arms enter service in Taiwan
New indigenously manufactured pistols and sniper rifles are being fielded by Taiwanese military units.