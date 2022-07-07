To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • First US Army Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles will be delivered in 2023

First US Army Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles will be delivered in 2023

7th July 2022 - 01:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The GDLS MPF is pictured here during a firing test. (Photo: US Army)

General Dynamics Land Systems will supply 96 vehicles under a $1.14 billion contract for the Mobile Protected Firepower programme.

The US Army has selected General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to supply 96 vehicles under a $1.14 billion contract for the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) programme. The award was announced on 28 June, and deliveries for the first phase of low-rate initial production (LRIP) are scheduled for Q4 2023.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for GDLS noted that the MPF is an innovative, purpose-built vehicle designed to meet US Army requirements.

It will support infantry brigade combat teams (IBCT), which are intended to be lighter and easier to deploy around the world.

General Dynamics' MPF will allow soldiers

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us