First US Army Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles will be delivered in 2023

The US Army has selected General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to supply 96 vehicles under a $1.14 billion contract for the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) programme. The award was announced on 28 June, and deliveries for the first phase of low-rate initial production (LRIP) are scheduled for Q4 2023.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for GDLS noted that the MPF is an innovative, purpose-built vehicle designed to meet US Army requirements.

It will support infantry brigade combat teams (IBCT), which are intended to be lighter and easier to deploy around the world.

General Dynamics' MPF will allow soldiers