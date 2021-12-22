M88A3 prototypes to reach US Army in 2022

Slovakia advances acquisition of IFVs and AFVs
The Slovak MoD is on track to receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 AFVs and 152 IFVs to replace an ageing fleet of BMP-1, BMP-2 and modernised version of the BMP.
BAE Systems announced on 21 December that it recently obtained a $79 million contract from the US Army under the M88A3 prototype programme.
The first prototype M88A3 armoured recovery vehicles will be delivered to the US Army in 2022 for testing and evaluation, bringing this critical capability one step closer to entering service.
‘The new M88A3 configuration eliminates the necessity of using two vehicles to recover and evacuate Abrams tanks, addressing the Army’s current single-vehicle recovery gap,’ BAE Systems noted in a statement.
Upgraded features on the M88A3 include a modernised powertrain with increased horsepower and torque, as well as the inclusion of a seventh road-wheel to increase traction.
Also included are hydro-pneumatic suspension units for improved cross-country mobility and recovery operations.
A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.