M88A3 prototypes to reach US Army in 2022

M88A3 armoured recovery vehicle. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.

BAE Systems announced on 21 December that it recently obtained a $79 million contract from the US Army under the M88A3 prototype programme.

The first prototype M88A3 armoured recovery vehicles will be delivered to the US Army in 2022 for testing and evaluation, bringing this critical capability one step closer to entering service.

‘The new M88A3 configuration eliminates the necessity of using two vehicles to recover and evacuate Abrams tanks, addressing the Army’s current single-vehicle recovery gap,’ BAE Systems noted in a statement.

Upgraded features on the M88A3 include a modernised powertrain with increased horsepower and torque, as well as the inclusion of a seventh road-wheel to increase traction.

Also included are hydro-pneumatic suspension units for improved cross-country mobility and recovery operations.