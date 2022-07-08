To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army selects Allison Transmission for M88A3 prototypes

8th July 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

This picture shows the M88A3 HERCULES recovery vehicle. (Photo: US Army)

Allison Transmission will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the US Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES ﻿prototype vehicle.

Allison Transmission announced on 7 July that it will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the US Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype vehicle.

In addition to the transmission, Allison will provide a new advanced electronic controls system as well as new final-drive components. This initiative represents more than $37 million in engineering design, development, fabrication, testing and demonstration funds through 2023.

A decision by the army to transition to production is expected in early 2024. Currently, there are more than 900 M88 vehicles in the service’s inventory.

Today, the M1A2 Abrams MBT requires two M88A2 heavy tracked recovery vehicles to tow the vehicle. The branch’s modernisation programme intends to regain single-vehicle recovery.

Allison’s X1100-5B is a reliable, durable propulsion system based on the proven Abrams drivetrain solution.

