US Army moves forward with Soldier Protection System

The US Army aims to enhance soldier protection. (Photo: DVIDS)

Avon Protection Ceradyne and Gentex are bidding to provide the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection Systems. The two manufacturers will compete for each order in an $87 million firm-fixed-price contract.

The US Army has pushed on with plans to provide better protection to its troops and announced on 7 September that Avon Protection Ceradyne and Gentex will compete to provide the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS).

Avon and Gentex will battle each other for orders in a contract with an overall value beyond $87 million and an estimated completion date of 8 September 2023.

IHPS comprises the helmet shell, maxillofacial system (visor and mandible) and protective eyewear, providing a 5-7% weight reduction over the current helmet. It also includes an optional, modified retention system to better accommodate female hairstyles.

The procurement of IHPS forms one element of the Soldier Protection System (SPS) programme, which aims to equip frontline soldiers with advanced personal protective equipment.

Other aspects of SPS include the parallel development of other two subsystems: Vital Torso Protection (VTP) and Torso and Extremity Protection (TEP).

In 2020, the US Army confirmed its expectations to award contracts under the SPS programme in 2021.