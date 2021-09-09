US Army moves forward with Soldier Protection System

French and Slovak firms cooperate on energetic materials
The Eurenco Modular Charge for NATO 155mm munitions breaks new ground with 3D printing of energetic materials.
The US Army has pushed on with plans to provide better protection to its troops and announced on 7 September that Avon Protection Ceradyne and Gentex will compete to provide the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS).
Avon and Gentex will battle each other for orders in a contract with an overall value beyond $87 million and an estimated completion date of 8 September 2023.
IHPS comprises the helmet shell, maxillofacial system (visor and mandible) and protective eyewear, providing a 5-7% weight reduction over the current helmet. It also includes an optional, modified retention system to better accommodate female hairstyles.
The procurement of IHPS forms one element of the Soldier Protection System (SPS) programme, which aims to equip frontline soldiers with advanced personal protective equipment.
Other aspects of SPS include the parallel development of other two subsystems: Vital Torso Protection (VTP) and Torso and Extremity Protection (TEP).
In 2020, the US Army confirmed its expectations to award contracts under the SPS programme in 2021.
The Eurenco Modular Charge for NATO 155mm munitions breaks new ground with 3D printing of energetic materials.
This video is brought to you by Israel Aerospace Industries. During DSEI 2021, IAI will demonstrate its wide range of innovative, ground-breaking and cost-effective defence solutions ...
Work on the latest M270A2 contract is due for completion in March 2025.
Hanwha Defense of South Korea has an eye on the future Mobile Fires Platform for the British Army as it prepares to exhibit at DSEI 2021.
Shephard Media is launching a new venture at DSEI this year. After consulting with readers, there was a clear desire to hear more opinion and ...
Helsinki and Stockholm progress towards joint procurement of infantry weapons and associated equipment.