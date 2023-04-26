Inflation hits US Army modernisation plans

The US Army has requested $185.5 billion to fund its activities over FY 2024. While a substantial figure, it may not be enough to support the service's modernisation plans.

The budget proposal is $8 billion higher than the branch's FY 2023 request ($177.5 billion), representing a 4.5% increase. However, the army's spending power has been hit by a 6% inflation rate.

This loss in spending power is impacting the army's acquisition and development efforts.

The service plans to acquire fewer UH-60M Black Hawks, 24 units, and fewer Patriot MSE Missiles, 230 units, in FY 2024 than it requested for the