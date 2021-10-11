AUSA 2021: US Army continues HMS Manpack modernisation

Secure two-channel software-defined radio providing simultaneous operation on independent channels for legacy and next-gen waveforms to enable Combined, Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

US Army places ninth order with Collins Aerospace to provide its AN/PRC-162 ground radios.

Collins Aerospace has received its ninth delivery order from the US Army to provide AN/PRC-162 ground radios for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) program.

The contract has a maximum value of $12.7 billion and an ordering period ending in March 2026.

The AN/PRC-162 is a fully software-defined communications solution that features two, independent channels across all frequencies for seamless voice, data route and retransmission functionality.

It also provides increased power output, longer battery life and improved signal sensitivity in one of the smallest form factors on the market.

The system allows the Army to maintain interoperability with legacy waveforms and includes upgraded tactical SATCOM through the implementation of the Mobile User Objective System.

It brings high performance to the battlefield in dismounted and vehicular mounted solutions.

The operational compact vehicle mounting kit can be retrofitted in the field in less than a day providing lower lifecycle costs and flexibility in deployment.