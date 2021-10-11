AUSA 2021: US Army continues HMS Manpack modernisation

AUSA 2021: InVeris presents latest VR system
InVeris Training Solutions introduces its VR-DT system, together with FATS 100MIL and its next-generation platform, at AUSA 2021.
Collins Aerospace has received its ninth delivery order from the US Army to provide AN/PRC-162 ground radios for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) program.
The contract has a maximum value of $12.7 billion and an ordering period ending in March 2026.
The AN/PRC-162 is a fully software-defined communications solution that features two, independent channels across all frequencies for seamless voice, data route and retransmission functionality.
It also provides increased power output, longer battery life and improved signal sensitivity in one of the smallest form factors on the market.
The system allows the Army to maintain interoperability with legacy waveforms and includes upgraded tactical SATCOM through the implementation of the Mobile User Objective System.
It brings high performance to the battlefield in dismounted and vehicular mounted solutions.
The operational compact vehicle mounting kit can be retrofitted in the field in less than a day providing lower lifecycle costs and flexibility in deployment.
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.
Renk is looking to deepen its presence in the US defence sector.
Electro Optic Systems (EOS) recently started production of its R400 remote weapon station (RWS), and began pre-production of its heavier weight R600MC missile carrier system.
Kaman claims its new KARGO UAV will raise standards in expeditionary logistics.